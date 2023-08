BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Boone on Friday.

According to the Boone Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Blowing Rock Road.

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Watauga Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the police department said. The man’s name was not released.

Police said the shooter is cooperating with investigators and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.