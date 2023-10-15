GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in Greene County.

According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), officers responded to a call on Knight Hollow Lane in the Orebank community of Greene County.

The caller said that someone had been shot in the woods, the release states.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a deceased man from apparent gunshot wounds. The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

According to the release, Liam MacDonald-Gagnon, 26, of Johnson City has been charged with Second Degree Murder. He is currently being held at the Greene County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.