JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was arrested after the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) SWAT team made forced entry into a residence.

According to Chief Matt Rice with the Jonesborough Police Department (JPD), officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Jackson Heights apartments.

Upon arrival, the JPD determined the incident to be a domestic violence situation with one person allegedly armed inside an apartment.

The suspect reportedly didn’t come out to JPD officers’ commands, resulting in the WCSO SWAT team making forced entry inside the residence.

The suspect was then taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

No further details were released.