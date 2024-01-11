BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) is investigating after responding to calls of shots fired early Thursday.

A release from the BVPD states officers were called to the area of New Hampshire Ave. and Harlow St. at 12:15 a.m. after the department received reports of gunshots.

When police arrived, they reportedly found “bullet casings from different caliber firearms” in the road around the 1300 and 1400 blocks of New Hampshire Ave., the release states.

According to the BVPD, no injuries or property damage has been reported as a result of the shots fired. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, investigators spoke with witnesses and received security video from the area.

Some of the shots appear to have been fired from the sunroof of a white four-door vehicle, which the department stated could be a Nissan or Kia. Additional video is being reviewed and additional witnesses are being interviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BVPD at 276-645-7400.