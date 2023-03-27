WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A registered nurse is facing theft charges after allegedly being found with prescription drugs meant for the Washington County Detention Center.

A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that Michelle Martinov, 60, of Bean Station, was seen in the jail parking lot “acting erratically” on Monday morning. An investigation reportedly found she was in possession of needles and prescription drugs that were labeled as being for use at the detention center.

The release states Martinov worked as a registered nurse for Southern Health Partners, the contracted medical provider at the detention center. The WCSO reports Martinov stole the drugs for “personal use.”

Martinov was reportedly evaluated by Washington County Emergency Medical Services and then booked into the detention center. Her bond was set at $2,500.

She is set to appear in court Monday afternoon.