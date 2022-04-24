NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – One of the victims of a domestic assault that occurred in Norton, Virginia Friday morning has died, according to a release from the Norton Police Department (NPD).

The victims of the domestic violence incident were reported to be a woman and a child, but police did not mention which one died.

The man accused of causing serious injuries to both victims, Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, was arrested in Kentucky on unrelated charges on Saturday and is currently awaiting extradition to Virginia.