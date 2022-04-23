NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The man suspected of allegedly using an unknown weapon to seriously injure a woman and child has been arrested, according to the City of Norton, Virginia Police Department.

According to a post by the NPD on Facebook, Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, was arrested in Kentucky on unrelated charges. Roberts is currently being held at Three Forks Detention Center in Beattyville Kentucky where he is awaiting extradition.

The NPD thanks the United States Marshal Service and other surrounding agencies for assisting in the search for Roberts.

According to an earlier release from the NPD, officers went to a location on the 700 block of Northeast Park Avenue at around 4:25 a.m. in response to calls of assault. That is when it was determined that Roberts had used some sort of weapon to cause serious injury to a woman and child.

Felony warrants were issued for his arrest by the NPD following witness statements that lead investigators to believe that Roberts was a suspect.