NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — U.S. Marshals Services continue to assist the Norton Police Department (NPD) on Friday morning with locating a domestic assault suspect.

According to a release from the NPD, officers responded to the 700 block of NE around 4:25 a.m. after receiving calls of an assault. Police found that a suspect used an unspecified weapon to ‘seriously injure’ a woman and child.

Based on witnesses’ statements, investigators believe the suspect to be Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, and the NPD has felony warrants for his arrest.

Virginia State Police (VSP) is assisting with the case by collecting evidence, according to the release. Anyone with information pertaining to the case should call Norton authorities at 276-679-1211.

No further information, such as the status of the woman and child, has been released at this time.