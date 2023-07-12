NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – A Norton, Virginia man has pleaded guilty to killing his 4-year-old son and maliciously wounding his fiance in 2022.

According to the office of Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall, Sean Daniel Roberts, 41, pleaded guilty under the Alford Rule Wednesday to one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated malicious wounding.

Roberts was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge and 40 years with 30 years suspended for the aggravated malicious wounding. In total, Hall’s office reports he will serve life in prison plus 10 years that will run consecutively.

Roberts also waived his right to appeal the sentence.

He was indicted in April 2022 after he attacked his child and the child’s mother, his live-in fiance, with a claw hammer and knife, a release from Hall’s office states.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Roberts had previously pleaded not guilty in May 2022 to the murder. He was arrested in Kentucky in April 2022 after the child’s death and reported attack.

“This was the most heinous and vicious case that I have seen in my career,” Hall said in the release. “Today’s plea is the only positive aspect of this horrific crime. It will not replace the loss of an innocent child who will never get to experience life. However, it ensures peace to the first responders, the family, and to all that had to endure the effects of Roberts’ actions. This places him behind bars for the duration of his life, and for that we are thankful.”

As of Wednesday, Roberts was being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield while he awaits placement in the Virginia Department of Corrections system.