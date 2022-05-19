WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Court documents detail charges that Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, faces after a domestic incident in late April left a 4-year-old child dead.

A Wise County grand jury indicted Roberts on one count of aggravated murder for the early-morning April 22 incident, which also ‘seriously injured’ a woman, according to original reports. Police releases noted that Roberts used an unspecified weapon.

The indictment calls for “no less than a mandatory minimum term of confinement for life,” noting the aggravated factor in the crime which describes the murder as “willful, deliberate and premeditated.”

When authorities responded to the scene at the 700 block of Northeast Park Avenue, Roberts was nowhere to be found. A search involving various law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, led to Roberts’ arrest in Kentucky on unrelated charges.

The child died a day after Roberts’ arrest. The relations between Roberts and the victims have not been disclosed.

The suspect first did not waive his extradition, delaying his return to Virginia. Police transported him back to the state earlier in the month when he waived the extradition on May 3 at his second hearing.