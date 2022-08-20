WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with the second-degree murder of a female in Norton on Friday.

According to the release, the Norton Rescue Squad received a call around 4 a.m. of an unresponsive female at a Petrey Street address in Norton.

Upon arrival, the rescue squad found the 61-year-old female unresponsive and transported her to Norton Community Hospital where she was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Investigation into the ‘suspicious’ death by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office found the female had traumatic injuries to her body. An interview was conducted with Danny Sturgill, 60, of Petrey Street, and corroborating evidence related to the incident prompted the arrest of Sturgill, the report states.

Sturgill was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding. He is currently being held in the Duffield Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.