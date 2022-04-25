NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — After a man beat a woman and child with an unspecified object on Friday, killing one, the Norton Police Department (NPD) revealed Monday that the other victim remains in the hospital.

The person’s status is not known, but original reports indicated that police believe Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, ‘seriously injured’ both the woman and child before fleeing the scene at the 700 block of Northeast Park Avenue.

Authorities have not yet identified who died. Investigators told News Channel 11 that the department has new charges pending for Roberts, who was arrested on Saturday in Kentucky on unrelated charges.

Roberts still faces the original felony charges — including two counts each of malicious wounding and assault and battery against a family or household member.