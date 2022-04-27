LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) — A Norton man accused of beating a woman and child with a weapon, killing one of them, remains in Kentucky, according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

At an extradition hearing Tuesday, Sean Daniel Roberts did not waive extradition, which delayed his return to Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin must send a warrant to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who needs to approve the warrant to serve it.

Agencies that have assisted in the case include the Norton Police Department, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshals Service.

The attorney’s office stated that no additional details on the case will be released until Roberts has returned to Virginia.