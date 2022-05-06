NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The man accused of beating a woman and child, killing one of them, during a domestic violence incident in Norton has been extradited back to Virginia.

Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, waived extradition at a second extradition hearing on May 3, according to a joint statement from Norton Police Chief James Lane and Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis.

The statement says that Roberts was transported back to Virginia where he will face multiple charges related to a domestic assault incident that occurred in Norton on April 22.

Law enforcement believes that Roberts used an unidentified weapon to seriously injure a woman and a child during the assault. One of the victims later died from their injuries. It was not reported which victim died.

After the incident occurred, Roberts was arrested in Kentucky on unrelated charges.