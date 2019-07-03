Norton doctor charged with fraudulently acquiring prescription drugs

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Norton doctor has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining controlled substances.

Dr. Raymond Michael Moore of Wise was arrested Wednesday morning.

Investigators accuse of Moore of acquiring various prescription drugs through fraud, forgery, or deception, including hydrocodone tablets, oxycodone-acetaminophen tablets, fentanyl transdermal system, meperidine tablets, Alprazolam tablets, Lorazepam tablets, clonazepam tablets, tramadol, and diazepam. They say Moore also failed to maintain proper records for controlled substances.

Authorities say search warrants were executed at Moore’s office and home, during which they located many of these controlled substances. They believe he unlawfully prescribed schedule II and schedule IV medications to patients in order for the medications to be returned to him for personal use.

Moore is charged with one count of acquiring, obtaining, or possessing schedule II and schedule IV controlled substances by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge, one count of failing to maintain records for schedule II and schedule IV controlled substances received, delivered or shipped and one count of making false statements.