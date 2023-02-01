SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Northwood High School student was charged with a class six felony following an alleged threat, police say.

According to the release from Sheriff Chip Shuler with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, a Northwood High School administrator became aware of a potential threat that a student would allegedly bring a firearm to the school.

Northwood’s SRO was then contacted on Jan. 29 and an investigation was conducted. The student was reportedly found at his residence and the juvenile was charged with one count of communicating a threat of bodily harm, according to Shuler.

The student is reportedly being held at the Highlands Juvenile Detention Center pending an arraignment in the Smyth County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

No further details were released.