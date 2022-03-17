BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Investigators say they have linked a North Carolina man to a series of business burglaries in the West State Street area.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department charged Danny Charles Wilburn Jr., 43, of Charlotte, with three counts of burglary, three counts of petit larceny, and possession of burglary tools.

According to the police department, the burglaries took place between March 11 and March 14 and involved the suspect throwing bricks or blocks through glass front doors in order to make entry. Money and various items were stolen.

Wilburn is being held in the Bristol, Virginia jail without bond.

The police department said additional charges are pending.