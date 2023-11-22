CRESTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect is reportedly on the loose, and an Ashe County deputy is recovering after a late-night chase from North Carolina into Johnson County, Tennessee.

Ashe County Sheriff deputies in the Creston, North Carolina area report they tried to stop a white Honda Accord on Sutherland Road before midnight on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect reached over 100 miles per hour in a chase.

After ending the pursuit at one point, deputies stated they saw the car and started a pursuit again as it went into Tennessee. The suspect allegedly crashed the car on the other side of a curve of McEwen Road in Johnson County. The crash reportedly forced the male suspect to flee on foot.

As an Ashe County deputy pursued around the same bend, he left the road to avoid colliding with the wrecked vehicle, causing a crash.

Life-saving measures on were performed on the injured deputy at the crash scene. Emergency personnel took him to a Mountain City, Tenn. hospital. The sheriff’s office reports the deputy left the hospital with a concussion early Wednesday morning.

“The suspect is unidentified at this time and remains on the loose,” Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell said. “He may be injured and armed, so please be cautious. We believe we have enough items from the vehicle to identify the subject, but ask the community if they know the individual, to please reach out; that would speed up the process.”

Howell commended his deputies for “initiating the suspect in the Sutherland area and attempting to be safe while they also pursued a local drug criminal.” He also said he was glad to see his deputy released and recovering at home.

If residents have tips on the suspect, they should contact the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office at 336-846-5600 or Ashe Crime Stoppers at 336-846-4188.