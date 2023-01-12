WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — The murder trial of Sheila Keen-Warren, who is accused of fatally shooting another woman while dressed as a clown, has been moved to May.

The trial was previously scheduled to begin last October but is now set for May 12.

Keen-Warren is accused of shooting and killing Marlene Warren in Wellington, Florida in 1990. Investigators say Keen-Warren was wearing a clown costume when the shooting occurred.

In 2002, Keen-Warren married the victim’s husband, Micheal Warren, and lived with him in Abingdon. The two co-owned a Kingsport restaurant, according to police.

She was arrested in Abingdon in 2017 and extradited to Florida. She has pleaded not guilty.