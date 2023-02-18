BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – Police have released the description of a man they say is a person of interest after an anti-Semitic flag was placed on the property of a synagogue.

According to a release from the High County Crime Stoppers, on Feb. 15 the Boone Police Department received a call that someone wearing dark clothing and a ski mask had hung a flag containing a swastika over the sign for the Temple of the High Country synagogue.

Later, investigators found surveillance footage of a white male wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, camouflage pants and black shoes at a convinces store around the same time that the incident occurred. The release states that the man was seen driving away in a silver hatchback or SUV-type vehicle.

Boone police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. Crime Stoppers Tips can also be submitted via the website at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251. All information will be kept confidential, according to the release.