ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia middle school was placed on soft lockdown Tuesday as police investigated a nearby breaking and entering.

According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a possible breaking and entering in progress near the 2100 block of Clear Creek Road.

“Upon arrival, deputies were advised that two subjects were observed breaking into a structure, but had since left the scene on foot,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “Due to the proximity of the scene being close to Wallace Middle School and out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on a soft lockdown while deputies, K9 Flexx, and his handler searched for the subjects.”

Two people were reportedly arrested after being located by the police dog: Brandon Sharman, 35, of Savannah, Georgia, and Tabetha Williams, 33, of Lexington Park, Mayland.

Sharman was charged with interference of property owner’s rights or damage of property, vandalism, and possession of burglarious tools.

Williams was charged with interference of property owner’s rights or damage of property, vandalism, and possession of a controlled substance.

Both suspects were being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail on Tuesday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.