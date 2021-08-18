Nashville man accused of choking puppy to death

WARNING: The details in this story are graphic and may be considered disturbing.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man choked his puppy to death with a collar after the dog urinated on the floor of his Nashboro Village apartment, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police responded just before noon Saturday to the suspect’s residence on Long Hunter Lane after they said they were contacted by Metro Animal Care and Control regarding a dog found dead.

The warrant states a woman living in the apartment told detectives that her 32-year-old roommate, Torrie Shack had strangled his dog, until the animal died.

She explained that Shack was angry because the dog had urinated on the floor, according to the police report.

The roommate told officers she ordered Shack to stop, but he ignored her pleas and used the dog’s collar to strangle him, until he died.

Investigators determined the dog’s death was not natural, as the puppy was “tethered to [the] door,” and was “covered with its own feces and urine,” according to the police report. The paperwork also states the dog had been dead for an extended period of time.

Shack was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday afternoon on multiple charges, including felony aggravated animal cruelty. His bond was set at $5,000.

A booking photo for Shack was not immediately released by law enforcement.