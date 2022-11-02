BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Wanda Ward allegedly told Sullivan County investigators she had provided the heroin that killed Brian Morrison Oct. 28, she may not have known that statement could help prosecutors put her away for 15 years or more.

Ward faces second-degree murder charges in Morrison’s death in a case that’s also drawn attention because the 45-year-old Kingsport man’s body was allegedly “packaged,” spirited out of a Bristol hotel and dumped at South Holston Lake.

Ward’s murder charge is an option under Tennessee’s second-degree murder law (TCA 39-10-213). That law, logically, defines second-degree murder as “the knowing killing of another.” But it adds an “or” and a second section:

“A killing of another that results from the unlawful distribution of any Schedule I or Schedule II drug, when the drug is the proximate cause of the death of the user.”

With highly dangerous fentanyl increasingly laced into many other drugs, including opioids like heroin, second-degree murder charges aren’t unheard of in the region. Barry Staubus, District Attorney for the Second Judicial District, and Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy both mentioned the law as one weapon in the criminal justice system’s arsenal during recent interviews about the region’s overdose problem.

“It is hard to prove, but if we can prove that that individual sold that fentanyl that caused or related to the death of an individual, we can charge them with second-degree murder,” Cassidy told News Channel 11.

He said his department has begun approaching all overdose deaths it works as potential homicide cases.

“We send their bodies off for autopsy to see what toxic levels of what drug caused the overdose,” he said. “We’ll get their phones dumped and see what kind of information we can gather from that.”

In Ward’s case, the situation evolved quickly. Based on an affidavit from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Investigator Derek Shaffer, probable cause was found to charge Ward with second-degree murder in addition to tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and possession/deliver/sale of a Schedule I drug.

In a recent interview, Staubus acknowledged that people might balk at the idea of someone being considered a murder victim who knowingly and willingly ingested potentially fatal drugs.

“People view, have the idea, ‘if they asked for the drug, they get what they deserve,'” Staubus said. “But the law says if you furnish somebody a schedule one, two drug and they die as a result of that, you’re culpable for second-degree murder.”

Normally, Staubus said, those cases are difficult to prosecute — sometimes even more so than complex drug offense cases his office builds against traffickers.

“Especially the murder cases are very difficult to make,” Staubus said.

“I’m surrounded by good assistant district attorneys, but I’m also surrounded by very good investigators and police,” he said. “They’re willing to get out there and risk their lives to … investigate these very serious matters.”

Then attorney-general Robert Cooper issued an opinion related to the fatal overdose portion of the second-degree murder statute in 2014. Cooper found that the state doesn’t have to prove a killing was “knowing” in order to gain a second-degree murder conviction.

Cooper found that a “knowing” death caused through the unlawful distribution of a Schedule I or II drug would actually be grounds for a first-degree murder charge. For a second-degree charge, “the mental-state element … under subdivision (a)(2) is recklessness.”

The sentencing range for second-degree murder in Tennessee is 15 to 60 years in prison, though people convicted of the class A felony can serve shorter sentences depending on previous criminal records and other mitigating factors.

Sullivan County’s online court records system shows that Ward faces an initial hearing at 9 a.m. on Nov. 7.