HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Wednesday, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson announced two more people were charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a man found near Sensabaugh Hollow Road.

According to a release from Lawson, the body of Tyler Nelms was discovered around 5:50 p.m. on April 23. A William Jenkins Regional Forensic Center autopsy of Nelms’ remains revealed he was allegedly stabbed to death, Lawson said.

As a result of the autopsy and investigation results, Lawson said deputies secured charges of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery against Bryanna Dawn Browning, 27, of Johnson City. In addition to Browning, Canaan Ellis Harless, 26, and John Marshall Coalson, 24, were charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Browning was arrested and transported to the Hawkins County Jail, where Lawson said she remains without bond as of Wednesday. Harless and Coalson are being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority facility in Abingdon on unrelated charges, the release said.

No further details were released at this time.