GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police in at least two states are searching for a double homicide suspect after two people were killed in Scott County, Virginia.

It happened Sunday night around 6 p.m. on East Carter’s Valley Road.

Sheriff Jeff Edds confirmed the investigation was underway Sunday night but released few details.

Scott County Commonwealth Attorney Kyle Kilgore said a suspect in the case has been identified, but that person is still at large as of Monday afternoon.

Kilgore said there’s been a potential development in another jurisdiction and in another state, but he’s not able to release any more information on that.

Kilgore says a coalition of multi-state law enforcement agencies are working to make an arrest in the case.