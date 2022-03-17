(WJHL) — A Mt. Carmel man will serve over nine years in prison after a car wreck in 2019 caused the death of a teen passenger a year and a half later.

Steven Lee Kissick, 24, was reportedly driving a 15-year-old Kingsport boy to visit Kissick’s sister in Nickelsville on May 25, 2019. A release from the Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney stated they were just outside of town when the vehicle, which was later reported stolen, crashed.

The single-vehicle wreck resulted in minor injuries to Kissick, but the teen passenger, who was a Sullivan North student and ROTC cadet, remained in the hospital for a year and a half before dying of severe head and brain trauma. The boy had undergone multiple surgeries and was on life support for months.

The release noted Kissick had gotten behind the wheel after smoking marijuana on the day of the crash and did not have a valid driver’s license.

“This case is a brutal reminder of how fragile life is,” said Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore. “What apparently started out as a joyride and some very bad choices turned into every parent’s worst nightmare. [The teen] was very much loved and had a tremendous impact on many people.”

Altogether, Kissick received a 10-year sentence with eight years suspended for manslaughter and five years with all but one year, six months and 14 days suspended on the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge. He will actively serve nine years, six months and 14 days in the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines recommended one to three years of incarceration, and the maximum punishment for the charges are 10 and five years, respectively.