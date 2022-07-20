JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, two Mountain City employees have been charged with felony misconduct.

According to City Mayor Jerry Jordan, City Recorder Sheila Shaw is facing a charge of Official Misconduct and former city hall clerk Donna Nelson is facing charges of theft between $2,500 and $10,000 as well as official misconduct.

In a grand jury indictment handed down Friday, Shaw and Nelson were accused of an “unauthorized exercise of official power” as a result of an investigation by state prosecutor Zach Perkey. Nelson was also charged with the theft of $3,629, a Class D felony within the state of Tennessee.

Nelson and Shaw were both arrested Friday, and an arraignment has not yet been announced. According to indictment documents, Shaw’s bond is set at $3,000 and Nelson’s is $10,000.