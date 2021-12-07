Police: Johnson County, Mountain City officers sent to hospital after pursuit suspect allegedly crashes into county, city cruisers

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pursuit on Monday sent two police officers to the hospital, a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to the release, an MCPD officer spotted a vehicle that the report says was thought to have evaded officers before.

The officer then notified a deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the release says, in order to identify the vehicle. Once the deputy arrived and identified the vehicle, the release says the deputy attempted to stop the car.

Rather than stopping, the car began to drive at a “high rate of speed” while attempting to flee from police, according to the release.

Additional officers attempted to block the roadway that the vehicle was traveling on, and the release says the driver continued forward before crashing into the officers’ vehicles.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) report, the crash occurred when the fleeing vehicle failed to negotiate a turn on Church Lane. The car left the right side of the road, drove up an embankment and hit a tree stump which caused the car to roll over. According to the THP report, a pursuing vehicle drove through the curve when the car rolled over onto its hood.

News Channel 11 staff have reached out to clarify the accounts from each report, and are awaiting further details.

According to the release, a JCSO deputy identified as Dillon Hicks by Tennessee Highway Patrol was taken to a local hospital via EMS and a MCPD officer went to a local hospital to be treated.

Both suffered “minor injuries” and were released from care, the release says.

The alleged driver of the vehicle was Ethan B Woody, 19, of Forge Creek Road and the release states that he was arrested on “numerous charges.”

As of 4 p.m. on Dec. 7, Woody was being held at the Johnson County Jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

According to the release, Mark Ward, 28, of Elbert Greer Lane was arrested on numerous charges as well. His bond is set at $73,500.

A third suspect, Tommy Ward, 30, of Elbert Greer Lane was also taken into custody and charged with Evading Arrest.