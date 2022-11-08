WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A multi-department search party ended a high-speed motorcycle pursuit in Washington County, Virginia, police say.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies say they spotted a black motorcycle traveling at an “alarming high rate of speed” down Glenbrook Avenue in Meadowview, Virginia around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly fled toward Route 80 while continuing to drive at a high rate of speed. After driving to the 29000 block of Old Saltworks Road, the driver reportedly ran out of gas and fled from officers on foot “throughout the woods and a small pond.”

A search party formed by WCSO deputies, Saltville Police Department officers, Virginia State Police troopers, K-9 officers and Med-Flight pilots reportedly scoured the woods in search of the driver and eventually found a man hiding under a shed in the area.

The man, identified as Shawn Townsend of Lebanon, Virginia, was charged with eluding law enforcement officers and driving with a revoked license. Townsend was arrested and booked into the Abingdon Regional Jail, where he was being held Tuesday under a secured bond.

According to the report, no property damage or injuries were caused by the pursuit.