BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several motions have been filed in the upcoming August 2022 trial of Surgoinsville man Cody Webb, charged in the 2018 death of 4-year-old Addy Cain in Colonial Heights.

Webb is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, child abuse/neglect and tampering with evidence.

He was in Sullivan County criminal court April 7 and 8 for motions hearings deciding what evidence can and cannot be submitted in the trial.

Thursday’s hearing was dominated by testimony from a forensic odontologist, a highly experienced dentist who uses their expertise to help identify unknown remains and trace bite marks to a specific individual.

Judge Jim Goodwin decided the testimony will not be admissible at trial as the bite mark in question on Addyson’s body cannot be scientifically linked to Webb, as previously thought.

“Bite mark analysis has been under attack for many years. Basically yesterday he testified he has second-guessed the science behind it and second-guessed his opinion at this point so he didn’t really have any faith in what his findings were,” said Assistant District Attorney William Harper, leading the prosecution’s case.

The defense also filed motions asking that Webb’s charges be severed into two separate trials. One for the tampering with evidence charge and another for the rest of the charges related to Addyson’s death.

The state would like the charges to be tried together. Judge Goodwin has not yet issued his decision.

“Anytime you’ve got a death of someone so young, she was four years old at the time, that’s a tragic situation,” said Harper after court concluded on Friday.

At this time, no details have been released by the Kingsport Police Department or the district attorney’s office about how Addyson died.

Her body was found at a home in Colonial Heights on Aug. 5, 2018.

“With trial set in August I’m not going to comment on the evidence in the case at this point,” Harper said.

Addyson’s mother told News Channel 11 Friday that she was dating Webb at the time of Addyson’s death. Webb is not the child’s father.

Family members declined to be interviewed until after the trial concluded to protect the integrity of the trial.

Both family and the prosecution say they are seeking justice for Addy.

“It really is sad. The family, there’s a lot of hurt there. As prosecutors our job is to hold the person accountable who committed the offense and that’s what we intend to do,” said Harper.

Webb is the only person facing charges for the child’s death. He will be back in Sullivan County court for another motions hearing in June ahead of his trial in August.

Webb is not currently behind bars, he is out on bond awaiting trial.