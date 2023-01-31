WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Four motions were filed in a hearing Tuesday in the case of Michael White, the man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler in November 2021.

Tuesday’s hearing was a continuation of White’s previous hearing on Dec. 8.

Below are the four motions made in the case, according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office:

Commonwealth Attorney requested a motion to admit evidence (the drugs on the night in question). This was agreed upon by both state and defense parties.

Motion to allow previous convictions including probation at the time. This was agreed upon with limitations. Only the fact that he was on probation at the time of the incident will be admitted, not prior criminal history.

Motion to admit the intent for criminal activity. Both parties agreed.

Motion to admit evidence of witness tampering after arrest (this through jail calls and visitation). The court is awaiting a written opinion from the judge on this motion, and it could take several days for a result.

White’s hearing on Tuesday reportedly lasted nearly an hour and included witness testimony and debate. The defense cross-examined during the hearing.

White’s trial is set for June 12.