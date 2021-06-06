Mother of teen who stabbed classmate arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have arrested the mother of Aiden Fucci, the teenager suspected of killing a cheerleader in northeast Florida last month, according to First Coast News.

Authorities said Tristyn Bailey, 13, was stabbed 114 times in the early hours of May 9. Aiden Fucci, 14, was arrested shortly after and charged with second-degree murder. The charge was upgraded to first-degree murder due to the severity of the crime. He has since pleaded not guilty.

Police said surveillance video showed the girl walking with Fucci before her death. Traces of blood were found on his jeans and on the drain in his bathroom.

Police said Fucci’s mother, 35-year-old Crystal Lane Smith had tried to wash the blood off his jeans. Surveillance video from their home showed Smith go into his bedroom, retrieve the pair of jeans, scrub them and put them back.

Smith turned herself in Saturday morning, was arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence and booked into the St. Johns County jail. She was being held on a $25,000 bond.