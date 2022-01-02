Mother charged after allegedly lying to officers, leaving child with sex offender

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police have charged two people in connection to an incident that took place New Year’s Day in which a minor was left alone with a convicted sex offender.

According to two news releases from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to Bravo Inn in reference to a welfare check on Saturday morning.

When they arrived, officers say they found a male minor alone in a room with Robert Walsh. According to the release, Walsh is a convicted felon and sex offender.

Officers arrested Walsh, charging him with three counts of Violation of the Sex Offender Registry. While searching the room the release says officers also found a handgun, prompting an additional Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon charge.

Walsh was then transported to the Washington County Detention Center under a $40,000 bond.

According to the releases, officers determined that the child’s mother had left him with Walsh while going to the store. In a second report, officers state that Kathleen Smith resides in the room with her children.

During the investigation, officers allege that Smith “made statements about the facts of the situation that were later revealed to be false.”

Based on the information Smith provided to officers, a warrant was obtained for her arrest. She was charged with Filing a False Report and taken to the Washington County Detention Center under a $1,000 bond.

Both Walsh and Smith are set to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 in Washington County General Sessions Court.