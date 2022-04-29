KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man wanted by state and federal authorities has been taken into custody.

Cody Keith Christian was arrested by Kingsport police in the Lynn Garden community Friday evening.

The Kingsport Police Department said Christian was spotted near the intersection of Tranbarger Drive and Virgil Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Once spotted, Christian fled on a bicycle but several officers moved into the area and chased him down, according to the KPD.

He was arrested without incident.

Authorities have been searching for Christian since an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night as agents were trying to arrest him at a Kingsport fast-food restaurant.

Christian’s federal charges include Hobbs Act robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was placed on TBI’s “most wanted” list following Tuesday night’s officer-involved shooting.

