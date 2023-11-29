MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than $84,000 was reportedly stolen during an ATM break-in early Wednesday morning, the Mosheim Police Department reports.

According to a release from the department, officers were dispatched to an ATM at 9175 West Andrew Johnson Highway at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, where they found the front of an ATM machine had been pulled off and its cash boxes removed.

Surveillance footage showed three suspects wearing masks and driving a Ford F350, which was later found to be stolen and dumped around 100 yards from the bank, the release said. Another vehicle was discovered to have picked the suspects up following the alleged crime.

The release said approximately $84,670 was taken from the ATM. The investigation is ongoing by the Mosheim Police Department, and those with any information regarding the crime are asked to contact the department at 423-422-7666.