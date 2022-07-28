HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County police reported that a suspect reached speeds up to 115 mph during a high-speed police pursuit Monday.

A narrative in an arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) states that a deputy saw a 1997 maroon Honda Accord with a plate cover on the tag pull up to a gas pump. Police report that the driver pulled out when he noticed the police.

The deputy pulled the vehicle over on West Main Street and Crestwood, the report states, and identified the driver as Travis Wayne Gunter, 39, of Mosheim. The narrative states that dispatch advised the officer that Gunter was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on unspecified warrant(s).

Gunter reportedly turned off the vehicle when the deputy instructed him to, but did not comply with the following orders — such as showing his hands — according to the police report.

“Travis did not comply, started the vehicle, put the vehicle in drive and attempted to flee from officers,” the report states.

A high-speed chase ensued, according to police. Officers report that when Gunter turned onto 11W, speeds reached 115 mph. Deputies also accuse him of turning his lights off while weaving from lane to lane before passing Marble Hall Road and attempting to turn into the median.

The car lost control and spun before Gunter reportedly reached speeds over 100 mph again. His speed dropped down to 60 mph once he entered Brown Drive before jumping out of the moving vehicle in a grass field and attempting to run into the woods, the release states.

Police were able to arrest Gunter, who was transported to the ER to be medically evacuated and cleared. Officers then transported him to the Hawkins County Jail. His bond information was not readily available.

The HCSO charged Gunter with a display of registration violation, stop sign violation, speeding 21 over, evading by motor vehicle, reckless driving and resisting arrest.