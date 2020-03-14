Morristown police seek public help identifying suspect in armed robbery

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Morristown Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Saturday morning at a local convenience store.

At around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a “white male in his early to mid-20s robbed Roadrunner Market on West Andrew Johnson Highway and fled on foot,” according to an MPD press release.

The suspect was described as having blond hair and blue eyes, approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans, white tennis shoes with dark laces and a camouflage and black cap.

The report stated that the suspect was armed with a silver and black handgun which he dropped at one point during the exchange. Investigators believe he ran toward Barton Drive and may have left in a vehicle.

Officials say the suspect demanded money and cigarettes from the Roadrunner clerk, at one point stopping to pick up spilled cigarettes from the floor. The suspect was also carrying a soda bottle in his back pocket, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701. Anonymous tips can be left at 423-585-1833.