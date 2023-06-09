JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police arrested the wife and mother of a father-son duo accused in the June 2 slaying of convenience store clerk Tava Woodard Thursday, charging her with several drug crimes.

An affidavit for the arrest of Donna Sexton, 38, shows that Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) investigators allegedly discovered methamphetamine, other drugs and drug paraphernalia on Monday while executing search warrants related to Woodard’s shooting death. Those warrants covered both the Sextons’ home at 2231 E. Fairview Ave. and their car, which was pulled over for expired tags as they left the residence.

Mark Sexton Jr. and Mark Sexton III, Donna Sexton’s husband and son, have been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and other offenses in Woodard’s death at a Roadrunner Market at 408 N. Broadway St.

When they searched the Sextons’ home late Monday afternoon, in Donna Sexton’s bedroom officers allegedly found a pill bottle with various pills including what were believed to be 16 clonazepam and a vial of white powder believed to be methamphetamine. They also found three glass pipes with residue, another container with a white crystalline substance, a pill bottle with a green leafy substance and two sets of scales.

The search of the car just after midnight Tuesday allegedly yielded a small baggie with a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine, which the affidavit reports was found inside what officers think was Donna Sexton’s purse.

Officers went to serve a warrant Thursday night and allegedly found additional drugs in the pockets of a pair of shorts Donna Sexton was wearing. They included 15.5 pills identified as clonazepam (a schedule IV drug) and 2.5 buprenorphine pills (schedule III).

Officers also found a white powder believed to be methamphetamine Thursday night when they retrieved Sexton’s telephone from evidence, where it had been held since the June 5 searches.

The initial warrant that officers served Thursday charges Donna Sexton with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange, methamphetamine possession, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charges from Thursday night include simple possession of schedule III and IV drugs and simple possession of methamphetamine.

Sexton will be arraigned Friday morning in Washington County General Sessions Court. She is being held on $15,000 bond.