Mom accused of abducting 2-year-old daughter in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for a mom who they say abducted her 2-year-old child.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Erica Jones picked up her daughter Kamill Jones from family members in the 1100 block of Cypress Street. Jones was supposed to return on July 18. Police said she never did.

Now, Jones is wanted for parental abduction since she does not have legal custody of Kamill Jones. Police believe the two might still be in the area.

If you have information on Erica Jones or Kamill Jones you are asked to call Detective J. Hewitt at (804) 646-6870 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.