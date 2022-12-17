JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A classic car that was stolen has been found after a collaborative effort by several local law enforcement agencies.

According to Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department, a red 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS was stolen from a home near downtown Jonesborough but found just a few days after the Jonesborough Police Department put up a post on their Facebook page offering a reward for the stolen vehicle.

The post states, “If you can lead us to the car, we will give you some extra folding money for Christmas!”

A man from Unicoi County called and said that he had seen the classic car in Unicoi at a specific location. Authorities responded to the area and were able to recover the car.

Corey Anderson, courtesy of the Washington County, Tennessee Detention Center

According to Aistrop, the man who called in the tip was a classic car lover himself and declined the reward stating that “the only reward he needed was to see the car returned to the rightful owner.”

Jonesborough Police confirmed that Corey Anderson has been charged with theft of property (motor vehicle) and aggravated burglary.

The ignition system was reportedly damaged in the El Camino after it appeared to be started with a screwdriver, Aistrop said.

The Jonesborough Police Department took to Facebook to share the good news that the car was found, and to thank the Erwin Tennessee Police Department, the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department and the community for their great teamwork.