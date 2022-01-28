Milligan area sees increase in car burglaries

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said in a Facebook post that they are seeing a rise in vehicle burglaries and thefts in the Milligan area over the last several weeks.

The sheriff’s office says the thefts and burglaries are primarily occurring with cars that are left unlocked with valuables or keys left inside.

In the conclusion of the post, the CCSO asks the public to make sure that their vehicles are locked and to remove any valuables from their cars.

Both the Kingsport Police Department and Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office issued similar warnings after vehicle thefts and burglaries earlier in the week.