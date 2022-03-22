MEMPHIS. Tenn. — Two men were captured by the U.S. Marshals in Memphis after authorities say they are connected to the death of a Murfreesboro man.

Authorities say Paul Turner and Maceo Boyd, both 21, are responsible for the shooting death of a 20-year-old. According to WKRN, the shooting took place at an apartment complex near Middle Tennessee State University’s campus on Dec. 4, 2020.

Police identified the victim as Montavis Jones. A 19-year-old was also injured during the shooting.

During the investigation, Turner and Boyd were developed as suspects. A warrant for their arrest was issued on this month for first-degree murder.

Turner was captured Wednesday, while Boyd was captured Thursday.

Both were taken into custody.

No bond information has been released.