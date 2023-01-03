ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man accused of murdering three women in Mendota, Virginia has pleaded guilty less than a week before a jury trial was set to begin.

James Michael Wright pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Cumbow.

Wright was charged with the 2019 deaths of Athena Hopson, Elizabeth Vanmeter, and Joycelyn Alsup. He admitted to killing all three and dumping their bodies, according to court documents.

Wright claimed the killings were accidental, but investigators called that “outrageous” and “hard to believe.”

Each of the victims’ bodies was found in wooded areas with gunshot wounds.

The murders came to light after Wright was involved in a head-on crash with a school bus, which led to investigators finding one of the victim’s cell phones in the wreckage. Authorities said Wright may have continued his killing spree had it not been for the collision.

A jury trial was scheduled to begin on Jan. 9 after Wright was found competent to stand trial last year.