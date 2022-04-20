MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager from the Memphis area is one of two suspects with Tennessee connections charged with kidnapping a 17-year-old girl in Hot Springs, Arkansas, police say.

Hot Springs Police said Trynytee Case, 17, was kidnapped from her job at a bakery Monday night. She was found with minor injuries following an AMBER Alert on Tuesday, and was taken to a local hospital for assessment.

Two suspects are charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, 1st-degree battery and 1st-degree false imprisonment: Samuel Wayne Bolling, 38, of Nashville, and Dayla Diane Ferrer, 19, of Memphis. Ferrer’s arrest report also lists an address in Atoka, Tennessee.

Police said Bolling and Ferrer were captured shortly after Case was found at a house on Central Avenue in Hot Springs, a few doors down from where the teen was found. The house was Bolling’s address, arrest records state.

They are being held at the Garland County Detention Center with no bond.

Trynytee Case

According to news partner KARK, investigators said Case was leaving her job with a coworker when a woman asked to use the phone. The coworker left, and when she returned, Case was nowhere to be found.

Case’s mother was able to call her daughter, and was initially told she was OK, but a male voice allegedly then came on the line and demanded $10,000 ransom or the teen would be killed.