MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Covington Police Department responded to a call at the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South.

According to reports, an unresponsive person had been discovered by customers who entered the business. Upon arrival, the officers confirmed that the store owner had been fatally shot.

The victim has been identified as Adel A. Elrafei, 57, of Robin Drive in Ripley, TN. Elrafei was found behind the counter where the register is located.

The motive has not been determined. However, the cash register was found opened with an undetermined amount of missing property, police say.

Detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses to determine the time of the shooting.

Chief Donna L. Turner issued the following statement:

“We are asking citizens to contact the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) if they have any information in this case. If anyone witnessed any suspicious activity or went into the store between the hours 10:00am and 1:00pm today, please contact detectives who are trying to piece together the final hours before the murder. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family in this time of loss.”