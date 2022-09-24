MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman was arrested on Thursday following an investigation into allegations of ongoing abuse.

According to a post on social media by the Moutain City Police Department (MCPD), Katie Marie Collins, of Mountain City, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse (Haley’s Law), three counts of felony child neglect and public intoxication.

The investigation was originally conducted by Johnson County School Resource Officer Chole Nichols and a Mountain City Elementary School official. The case was then reportedly transferred to the MCPD.

“We as a department would like to recognize that this is just one example of how important and vital the School Resource Officer program is which greatly contributes to the safety of our community. We would also like to recognize the dedication that our school officials put forth for the safety of the children that they supervise.” Mountain City Police Department

Collins is currently being held at the Jonhson County Jail on a $74,000 bond. No further details were released.