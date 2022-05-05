MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Police are trying to find a person who was involved in a stabbing Thursday evening.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers from the MPD, as well as the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, responded around 5:40 p.m. to a call of a stabbing that occurred in the 100 block of West Chilhowie Street.

Once they arrived on the scene they found one man with a laceration.

Police are still trying to locate the second person involved in the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rusty Hamm at the MPD or the Smyth’s Co. Sheriff’s office at 783-7274.