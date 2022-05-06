MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The Marion, Virginia Police Department announced that a warrant has been issued for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred Thursday.

The suspect has been identified as Blake Herman Sanders, 31 of Marion.

According to a statement by the MPD, a felony malicious wounding warrant has been issued for Sanders.

The incident occurred in the road near the 100 block of West Chilhowie Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found one man with a laceration.

According to the police department, Sanders should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is encouraged to call local police.