Marion man will serve 4 years in prison for intent to sell fentanyl

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Marion man received a 48-month sentence after pleading guilty to one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to sell 40 grams or more, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The release from U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh and the Department of Justice states Dakota Shadoe Tunnell, 21, pleaded guilty in November after an investigation showed that “a flood of illegal pills” began appearing in Smyth County.

The pills resembled oxycodone-hydrochloride pills but had different sizes, shapes and colors compared to authentic pharmaceuticals. These are referred to as Roxicodone, the release reads, and they have an imprint of an M on one side and a 30 on the other.

Investigators determined that Tunnell would purchase 300 to 500 pills at a time from his supplier to redistribute throughout the Marion area. Officers arrested Tunnell on Sept. 5 after a controlled purchase of 100 pills for $1,700.

Agencies involved with the investigation included the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistance U.S. Attorney Whit Pierce prosecuted the case.