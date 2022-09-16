ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A 21-year-old Marion man who pleaded guilty in March to distributing fentanyl was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison and must pay the U.S. $50,000.

Zachary Ryan Hutton ordered 30,000 fentanyl pills from a source in California to distribute throughout Southwest Virginia, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Friday revealed.

In June 2021, USPS intercepted a package addressed to Hutton at his grandmother’s house. Investigators reportedly found 561 grams of pressed fentanyl pills in the parcel. Authorities conducted a controlled delivery of the package and arrested Hutton before finding another 798 pressed pills in his possession.

Law enforcement learned that Hutton had ordered fentanyl pills by mail for at least four months — totaling 30,000 pills in that timeframe. He paid a source in California $20,000 for the most recent package, according to the news release.

No further information regarding the California source was released.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General, the DEA and the FBI investigated the case.